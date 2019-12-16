Drupal 8 - Forum Plus Theme Guide for Developers

Overview Starting with a new theme, it's sometimes takes a lot of time for first time users to really understand how it works. You may want to know how to customize layouts, typography, block styles and make it look the way you want. In most cases you won't need to know PHP or database queries, but basic knowledge would be very helpful to get great results. If you're an experienced Drupal developer or if you want to build the theme from zero with only the basic appearance of your theme, find this guide in handy. This guide will give you the detailed step by step installation guide to help you start building the content for Forum Plus D8 to look exactly like the demo site. 1. Forum Plus Package Can't deny that finding a forum theme in Drupal is hard. We have spent some time searching for one but failed to do it.

That's the intention of our delivering Forum Plus, an exclusive forum theme in Drupal. Who may say that ones cannot build a Drupal forum? Forum Plus will give you a modern responsive forum website with all the necessary features. This is the Drupal 8 version of the theme. Included content: README.txt

Forum Plus D8 theme : forum_plus_d8-8.1.5.zip

: forum_plus_d8-8.1.5.zip Demo Profile for Forum Plus D8: forum_plus_d8-demo-8.1.5.zip 2. Features Documentation included.

Browser compatibility

Web Technology (Html5/Css3, Twitter Bootstrap 3.1.1, Font Awesome 4.0.3,…)

Fully responsive.

Color variations.

Easy customization.

High usability

Support both Left to Right and Right to Left Languages 3. System Requirements Database MySQL 5.5.3/MariaDB 5.5.20/Percona Server 5.5.8 or higher with PDO and an InnoDB-compatible primary storage engine,

PostgreSQL 9.1.2 or higher with PDO,

SQLite 3.7.11 or higher PHP PHP 5.5.9 or higher

PHP5 GD library installed

Disabled error_reporting flag on production server

Enabled mod_rewrite in Apache for clean URLs

Memory limit set up at least 128MB 4. Screenshots Let's glance through the theme's design & some features: Homepage Articles page Articles Teaser page Three Columns page Two Columns page Blogs page Blogs Teaser page Blogs Default page Contact Us page 5. Module requirements Core Modules Admin_toolbar

Memcache

Weebpal_module

Forum

Statistics Third-party Modules Admin Toolbar Memcache Download Drupal core files, and extend your site with modules at here.

Installation How to install a WeebPal demo package 1. Download one theme package of your choice (e.g: Forum Plus D8) Files included: README.txt

This demo package includes all source codes and content, including sample images. This package will be used to build a site like our demo for the theme easily. The below steps will give you the installation guide so that you can build your website to look exactly like the Forum Plus D8 Demo forum_plus_d8-8.1.5.zip 2. Extract forum_plus_d8-demo-8.1.5.zip above and copy it into your host, and rename the directory to forum-plus 3. Access your MySQL database and create a new database (e.g: forum-plus) and user account. Don't forget to add correct permissions to new user to access the database 4. In the demo directory database/ (or profile/weebpal), you can find database dump named sample_data.sql. Import this file into new database. 5. Now, you need to modify sites/default/default.settings.php file. Clone default.settings.php file, then rename it "settings.php" 6. Open settings.php, locate the $database array and set proper credentials. Then move the $database code to the bottom of the file. $databases['default']['default'] = array ( 'database' => 'databasename', 'username' => 'username', 'password' => 'password', 'prefix' => '', 'host' => 'localhost', 'port' => '3306', 'namespace' => 'Drupal\\Core\\Database\\Driver\\mysql', 'driver' => 'mysql', ); $settings['install_profile'] = 'standard'; When using this installation, you are installing everything from our preview server. So don't forget to set proper values to access to your database: db name, db admin username, db admin password, host, etc. 7. Open the browser and visit your website with the prepopulated content & layout exactly like our Forum Plus Demo Now, you can visit administrator site with the admin account admin/admin to delete the unnecessary contents and add the new ones. How to install a WeebPal theme for Drupal developers If you're an experienced Drupal user or if you want to build the theme from zero with only the basic appearance of Forum Plus Theme, find this guide in handy. 1. Install Drupal 1. Go to Drupal download page and download the latest version of Drupal 8. 2. Extract and copy Drupal folder to your host and rename the directory (e.g: forum-plus) Follow steps below to install a Drupal site only: 3. Access to database and create a new database with a name such as forum-plus. 4. Open browser and navigate to your website. 5. Choose language => click Save and continue button. 6. Select Standard => click Save and continue button. 7. Choose continue anyway => click link. 8. Enter database parameters => click Save and continue button. 9. Enter site information => click Save and continue button. 10. Click Visit your new site and you will have a new site. You can refer the guide from drupal.org to delve more details about drupal installation. 2. Install Forum Plus D8 Theme Extract Forum Plus D8 theme .ZIP file: forum_plus_d8-8.1.5.zip Move this theme into your Drupal folder: /themes Navigate to Appearance > Choose Enable and set default Forum Plus theme 3. Install Required Modules Now that you've enabled Forum Plus theme, you will install and enable the required modules (listed in the Module Requirements section) to customize and use them. If you don't know how to install the contributed modules, this tutorial is an essential guide. Cheat to install modules & theme: Extract forum_plus_d8-8.1.5.zip Open extracted folder, go to themes, modules and copy all folders inside (modules, themes) Paste them to your host, folder themes, modules Note: See this guide to get more details about installation

Taxonomy configuration Quick Information Taxonomy: Taxonomy can be simply understood as category management using organizational keywords known in other systems as categories, tags or metadata. It allows you to connect, relate and classify your website's content. In Drupal, these terms are gathered within "vocabularies". The Taxonomy module allows you to create, manage and apply those vocabularies.

It allows you to connect, relate and classify your website's content. In Drupal, these terms are gathered within "vocabularies". The Taxonomy module allows you to create, manage and apply those vocabularies. Vocabulary: for example product category , tag , provider name , ...

Term: the items in each vocabulary. For example: vocabulary product category has some terms: laptop, pc, mobile, tablet, camera, headphone, ...

For more information about taxonomy, please see: Organizing content with taxonomies Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Taxonomy to create vocabularies as the following: Then, add terms for each vocabulary Step 2: Terms of Categories: Step 3: Terms of Sections: Step 3: Terms of Forums: Step 3: Terms of Tags: Note: See this guide to get more details about taxonomy configuration

Media configuration Image Style Configuration Image styles are the presets of image settings. Image styles are used to define how the images are shown. Navigate to Configuration, In MEDIA area, click Image styles, then create image styles as the following:

Content type configuration

Modify Article type

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Content Type Step 2: In Article row, click "Language settings" tabs, check field with following settings: Step 3: In Article row, click "manage fields" link, Add "Category" field with following settings: Step 4: Click Save and continue button, then click Save field settings button > Set following properties: Step 5: Set properties for Category field Step 6: Click Save Settings button Step 7: In Article row, click "manage fields" link, Add "Section" field with following settings: Step 8: Click Save and continue button, then click Save field settings button > Set following properties: Step 9: Set properties for Section field Step 10: Click Save Settings button Step 11: Go to Manage display tab > Default tab, set following properties: Step 12: Go to Manage display tab > Teaser tab, set following properties: Step 13: Click Save button

Modify Forum topic type

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Content Type Step 2: In Forum topic row, click "Language settings" tabs, check field with following settings: Step 2: In Article row, click "manage fields" link, find “Comments" field with following settings: Step 3: Click Save Settings button Step 4: Go to Manage display tab > Default tab, set following properties: Step 5: Click Save button

Create Blog type

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Content Type Step 2: Click Add Content Type link to create Blog type Step 3: Click Save content type button, then add following fields: Step 4: Set properties for Comments field Step 5: Set properties for Image field Step 6: Set properties for Tags field Step 7: Go to Manage form display tab , set following properties: Step 8: Go to Manage display tab > Default tab, set following properties: Step 9: Click Save button

Create FAQ type

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Content Type Step 2: Click Add Content Type link to create FAQ type Step 3: Click Save content type button.

Create Product type

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Content Type Step 2: Click Add Content Type link to create Product type Step 3: Click Save content type button, then add following fields: Step 4: Set properties for Image field Step 5: Set properties for Link field Step 6: Click Save button

Create Homepage

Social Menu block

Front end Display

1. Create Social Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab. Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Social Menu block with following properties: Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

2. Configure Social Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Headline block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Social Menu click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Search form block

Front end Display

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Headline block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Search form click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Menu User account menu link

1. Create User account menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, find and click User account menu link Step 2: Find Add link button , then click add Log out menu item Step 3: Click Save button

2. Configure User account menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Headline block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find User account menu click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Anonymous Menu link

1. Create Anonymous Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, find and click Anonymous Menu link Step 2: Find Add link button , then click add Login menu item Step 3: Click Save button

2. Configure Anonymous Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Headline block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Anonymous Menu click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Categories Menu link

1. Create Categories Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, find and click Categories Menu link Step 3: Click Save button Find Add link button , then click add CMS menu item Find Add link button , then click add HTML menu item Find Add link button , then click add Marketing menu item Find Add link button , then click add PSD menu item Find Add link button , then click add Plugins menu item Find Add link button , then click add Wordpress menu item Find Add link button , then click add eCommerce menu item

2. Configure Categories Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Sidebar first block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Categories Menu click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Sections Menu link

1. Create Sections Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, find and click Sections Menu link Step 3: Click Save button Find Add link button , then click add Documentation menu item Find Add link button , then click add Graphic design menu item Find Add link button , then click add Themes menu item Find Add link button , then click add Web development menu item Find Add link button , then click add Web maintenance menu item Find Add link button , then click add Web services menu item

2. Configure Sections Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Sidebar first block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Sections Menu click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Real time block

Front end Display

1. Create Real time block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab. Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Real time block with following properties: Step 3: Click Save button This isn't refer to following HTML code, because it is Full HTML

2. Configure Real time block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Header block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Real time click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Welcome message block

Front end Display

1. Create Welcome message block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab. Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Welcome message block with following properties: Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

Welcome to forum Plus

2. Configure Welcome message block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Welcome block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Welcome message click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Introduction block

Front end Display

1. Create Introduction block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab. Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Introduction block with following properties: Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

If this is your first visit, be sure to check out the FAQ by clicking the link above. You may have to register before you can post click the register link above to proceed. To start viewing messages, select the forum that you want to visit from the selection below.

2. Configure Introduction block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Panel first block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Introduction click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Date and time formats

Configure Date and time formats

Step 1: Navigate to Configuration > Regional and language > Date and time formats link, click Add format, then create Forum Plus Date Format set with following settings: Step 2: Click Save format button.

New forum posts block

Front end Display

1. Create New forum posts block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, create New forum posts view with following settings: Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields: Step 3: Expand Advanced panel, at RELATIONSHIPS area, click Add to add relationship Content author Step 4: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: User: Picture, User: Name, Content: Authored on Step 5: Set properties for User: Picture Step 6: Set properties for User: Name Step 7: Set properties for Content: Authored on Step 8: At FIELDS area, click Rearrange button and set following arrange Step 9: Click Save to save view

2. Configure View: New forum posts block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: Find Sidebar first click Place block button Step 3: Find New forum posts click Place block button and set following properites: Step 4: Click Save block button.

Forum topic

Front end Display

Configure Forum topic

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Forums, click Add forum, Add container, to create topic as following settings: Step 2: Click Save button. Find Add container button , then click add Helps and Supports menu item Find Add forum button , then click add Post installation menu item Refer to following HTML code: Post installation Find Add forum button , then click add Before you start menu item Refer to following HTML code: Before you start Find Add forum button , then click add Installing Drupal menu item Refer to following HTML code: Having problems installing Drupal? See the Installation Guide for more detailed information. Find Add container button , then click add General Disscusions menu item Find Add forum button , then click add General discussion menu item

Tags block

Front end Display

1. Create Tags block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Tags view with following settings: Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields: Step 3: Click Save to save view

2. Configure View: Tags block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: Find Sidebar first click Place block button Step 3: Find Tags click Place block button and set following properites: Step 4: Click Save block button.

Get product block

Front end Display

1. Create Get product block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Get product view with following settings: Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields: Step 3: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: Content: Image, Content: Link Step 4: Set properties for Content: Image Step 5: Set properties for Content: Link Step 6: At FIELDS area, click Rearrange set following arrange: Step 7: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class: Step 8: Click Save to save view Refer to following HTML code: {{ field_image }}

2. Configure View: Get product block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: Find Sidebar first click Place block button Step 3: Find Get product click Place block button and set following properites: Step 4: Click Save block button.

Active forum topics block

Front end Display

1. Create Active forum topics view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Active forum topics view with following settings: Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields: Step 3: At FOOTER area, click Add button to add field Global: Text area with following properties: Step 4: Click Save to save view Refer to following HTML code: More

2. Configure View: Active forum topics block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: Find Sidebar first click Place block button Step 3: Find Active forum topics click Place block button and set following properites: Step 4: Click Save block button.

Recent topics block

Front end Display

1. Create Recent topics view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Recent topics view with following settings: Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields: Step 3: Expand Advanced panel, at RELATIONSHIPS area, click Add to add relationship Content author Step 4: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: User: Picture, User: Name, Content: Authored on Step 5: Set properties for User: Picture Step 6: Set properties for User: Name Step 7: Set properties for Content: Authored on Step 8: At FIELDS area, click Rearrange set following arrange: Step 8: At SORT CRITERIA area, click Add button and add file Last comment time set the following properties: Step 9: Click Save to save view

2. Configure View: Recent topics block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout. Step 2: Find Footer first click Place block button Step 3: Find Recent topics click Place block button and set following properites: Step 4: Click Save block button.

Links menu link

1. Create Links menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, click Add menu, then create Links view with following settings: Step 2: Click Save button

2. Configure Links menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Footer second block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Links click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

About us block

Front end Display

1. Create About us block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab. Step 2: Click Add custom block link. Create About us block with following properties: Step 3: Click Save button Refer to following HTML code: We are a web development team with a concentration on open-source Content Management Systems (CMS), especially Drupal. We provide web services from small products: Drupal themes, modules...

2. Configure View: About us block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: Find Footer third click Place block button Step 3: Find About us click Place block button and set following properites: Step 4: Click Save block button.

Contact block

Front end Display

1. Create Contact block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab. Step 2: Click Add custom block link. Create Contact block with following properties: Step 3: Click Save button Refer to following HTML code: (123) 123-4567

7801 NW 15 Street

Ste #CO32314 Doral, Florida 33126

[email protected]

2. Configure View: Contact block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: Find Footer fourth click Place block button Step 3: Find Contact click Place block button and set following properites: Step 4: Click Save block button.

Footer menu link

1. Create Footer menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, click Add menu, then create Footer Menu view with following settings: Step 2: Click Save button

2. Configure Footer menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Footer block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Footer Menu click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Copyright block

Front end Display

1. Create Copyright block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab. Step 2: Click Add custom block link. Create Copyright block with following properties: Step 3: Click Save button Refer to following HTML code: Powered by Drupal. Designed by WeebPal Drupal Themes. Copyright © 2014. All Rights Reserved.

2. Configure View: Copyright block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: Find Footer click Place block button Step 3: Find Copyright click Place block button and set following properites: Step 4: Click Save block button.

Main navigation link

1. Create Main navigation block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, find and click Main navigation link Step 2: Click Save button Find Add link button , then click add Forums menu item Find Add link button , then click add FAQ menu item Find Add link button , then click add Articles menu item Find Add link button , then click add Articles Teaser menu item Find Add link button , then click add Three Columns menu item Find Add link button , then click add Two Columns menu item

2. Configure Main navigation block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Primary menu block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Main navigation click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Create Subpages

Articles view

Front end Display

1. Create Articles view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Articles view with following settings: Step 2: Click Continue and edit button. Next to below steps to set properties for following fields: Step 3: At Display name area, set following properties: Step 4: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: Content: Image, Content: Authored on, Content: Body, Content: Tags, Content: Link to Content, Comment Statistics: Comment count, Content statistics: Total views Step 5: Set following properties for Content: Image Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Authored on Step 7: Set following properties for Content: Body Step 7: Set following properties for Content: Tags Step 8: Set following properties for Content: Link to Content Step 9: Set following properties for Content statistics: Total views Step 10: At FIELDS area, click Rearrange button and set following arrange Step 11: At PAGER > Use pager area, click link Step 12: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class Step 13: Click Save button

2. Create Articles Teaser view

Stay open Articles view, click Add button add Page new.

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields: Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties: Step 3: At Title area, set following properties: Step 4: At FORMAT show: Fields area, click Settings and set following properties: Step 5: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties: Step 6: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class Step 7: Click Save button

Front end Display

3. Create Two Columns view

Stay open Articles view, click Add button add Page new.

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields: Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties: Step 3: At Title area, set following properties: Step 4: At FORMAT format: Grid area, click Settings and set following properties: Step 5: At FIELDS area, set properties for the following fields: Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image Step 7: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties: Step 8: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class Step 9: Click Save button

Front end Display

4. Create Three Columns view

Stay open Articles view, click Add button add Page new.

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields: Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties: Step 3: At Title area, set following properties: Step 4: At FORMAT format: Grid area, click Settings and set following properties: Step 5: At FIELDS area, set properties for the following fields: Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image Step 7: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties: Step 8: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class Step 9: Click Save button

Blogs view

Front end Display

1. Create Blogs view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Blogs view with following settings: Step 2: Click Continue and edit button. Next to below steps to set properties for following fields: Step 3: At Display name area, set following properties: Step 4: Expand Advanced panel, at RELATIONSHIPS area, click Add to add relationship Content author Step 5: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: Content: Image, User: Name, Content: Authored on, Content: Body, Content: Tags, Content: Link to Content, Comment Statistics: Comment count, Content statistics: Total views Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image Step 7: Set following properties for User: Name Step 8: Set following properties for Content: Body Step 8: Set following properties for Content: Tags Step 9: Set following properties for Content: Link to Content Step 10: Set following properties for Content statistics: Total views Step 11: At FIELDS area, click Rearrange button and set following arrange Step 12: At PAGER > Use pager area, click link Step 13: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class Step 14: Click Save button

2. Create Blogs Teaser view

Stay open Blogs view, click Add button add Page new.

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields: Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties: Step 3: At Title area, set following properties: Step 4: At FORMAT format: Unformatted list area, click Settings and set following properties: Step 5: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties: Step 6: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class Step 7: Click Save button

3. Create Two Columns view

Stay open Blogs view, click Add button add Page new.

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields: Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties: Step 3: At Title area, set following properties: Step 4: At FORMAT format: Grid area, click Settings and set following properties: Step 5: At FIELDS area, set properties for the following fields: Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image Step 7: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties: Step 8: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class Step 9: Click Save button

4. Create Three Columns view

Stay open Blogs view, click Add button add Page new.

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields: Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties: Step 3: At Title area, set following properties: Step 4: At FORMAT format: Grid area, click Settings and set following properties: Step 5: At FIELDS area, set properties for the following fields: Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image Step 7: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties: Step 8: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class Step 9: Click Save button

5. Create Blogs Default view

Stay open Blogs view, click Add button add Page new.

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields: Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties: Step 3: At Title area, set following properties: Step 4: At FORMAT format: Grid area, click Settings and set following properties: Step 5: At FIELDS area, set properties for the following fields: Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image Step 7: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties: Step 8: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class Step 9: Click Save button

FAQ view

Front end Display

Create FAQ view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create FAQ view with following settings: Step 2: Click Continue and edit button. Next to below steps to set properties for following fields: Step 3: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: Content: Body Step 4: Set following properties for Content: Title Step 5: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class Step 6: Click Save button

Recent Entities block

Front end Display

1. Create Recent Entities view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Recent Entities view with following settings: Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields: Step 3: Expand Advanced panel, at RELATIONSHIPS area, click Add to add relationship Content author Step 4: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: Content: Image, User: Name, Content: Authored on Step 5: Set properties for Content: Image Step 6: Set properties for User: Name Step 7: Set properties for Content: Authored on Step 8: At FIELDS area. Click Rearrange button and set following properties: Step 9: Click Save block button.

2. Configure View: Recent Entities block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Blocks Step 2: Find Sidebar first click Place block button Step 3: Find Recent Entities click Place block button and set following properites: Step 4: Click Save block button.

Get In Touch block

Front end Display

1. Create Get In Touch block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab. Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Get In Touch block with following properties: Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

Get in touch Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum. Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste natus error sit voluptatem accusantium doloremque laudantium, totam rem aperiam, eaque ipsa quae ab illo inventore veritatis et quasi architecto . Alexander Street. Vancouver, BC

V6A 1E1 Canada

012.345.6789

012.345.6789

[email protected]

2. Configure Get In Touch block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Content block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Get In Touch click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.

Gmap block

Front end Display

1. Create Gmap block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab. Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Gmap block with following properties: Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

2. Configure Gmap block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout Step 2: At Gmap block, click Place block link. Step 3: Find Gmap click Place block link, set following properties Step 4: Click Save block button.





More Configurations

Site Information

In this section, you can change basic settings, such as the site name, slogan, e-mail address. 1. Log in to Administration site page by administrator account 2. Navigate to the Site Information page Configuration > System:Basic site setting 3. Change site details from the view: Site name Slogan E-mail address Set Default Front page 4. Click on Save configuration to finish editing.

Appearance Settings