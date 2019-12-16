Our new platform SIBU will be released in June 2020.
Drupal 8 - Forum Plus Theme Guide for Developers

Overview

Starting with a new theme, it's sometimes takes a lot of time for first time users to really understand how it works. You may want to know how to customize layouts, typography, block styles and make it look the way you want.

In most cases you won't need to know PHP or database queries, but basic knowledge would be very helpful to get great results.

If you're an experienced Drupal developer or if you want to build the theme from zero with only the basic appearance of your theme, find this guide in handy. This guide will give you the detailed step by step installation guide to help you start building the content for Forum Plus D8 to look exactly like the demo site.

1. Forum Plus Package

Can't deny that finding a forum theme in Drupal is hard. We have spent some time searching for one but failed to do it.
That's the intention of our delivering Forum Plus, an exclusive forum theme in Drupal. Who may say that ones cannot build a Drupal forum? Forum Plus will give you a modern responsive forum website with all the necessary features.

This is the Drupal 8 version of the theme.

Included content:

  • README.txt
  • Forum Plus D8 theme: forum_plus_d8-8.1.5.zip
  • Demo Profile for Forum Plus D8: forum_plus_d8-demo-8.1.5.zip

2. Features

  • Documentation included.
  • Browser compatibility
  • Web Technology (Html5/Css3, Twitter Bootstrap 3.1.1, Font Awesome 4.0.3,…)
  • Fully responsive.
  • Color variations.
  • Easy customization.
  • High usability
  • Support both Left to Right and Right to Left Languages

3. System Requirements

Database

  • MySQL 5.5.3/MariaDB 5.5.20/Percona Server 5.5.8 or higher with PDO and an InnoDB-compatible primary storage engine,
  • PostgreSQL 9.1.2 or higher with PDO,
  • SQLite 3.7.11 or higher

PHP

  • PHP 5.5.9 or higher
  • PHP5 GD library installed
  • Disabled error_reporting flag on production server
  • Enabled mod_rewrite in Apache for clean URLs
  • Memory limit set up at least 128MB

4. Screenshots

Let's glance through the theme's design & some features:

Homepage

Home

Articles page

Articles Teaser page

Three Columns page

Two Columns page

Blogs page

Blogs Teaser page

Blogs Default page

Contact Us page

5. Module requirements

Core Modules

  • Admin_toolbar
  • Memcache
  • Weebpal_module
  • Forum
  • Statistics

Third-party Modules

  1. Admin Toolbar
  2. Memcache

Download Drupal core files, and extend your site with modules at here.


Installation

How to install a WeebPal demo package

1. Download one theme package of your choice (e.g: Forum Plus D8)

Files included:

  • README.txt
  • Forum Plus D8 theme: forum_plus_d8-8.1.5.zip
  • Demo Profile for Forum Plus D8: forum_plus_d8-demo-8.1.5.zip
    This demo package includes all source codes and content, including sample images. This package will be used to build a site like our demo for the theme easily.

Package

The below steps will give you the installation guide so that you can build your website to look exactly like the Forum Plus D8 Demo

  • forum_plus_d8-8.1.5.zip

2. Extract forum_plus_d8-demo-8.1.5.zip above and copy it into your host, and rename the directory to forum-plus

Quick Installation

3. Access your MySQL database and create a new database (e.g: forum-plus) and user account. Don't forget to add correct permissions to new user to access the database

Quick Installation

4. In the demo directory database/ (or profile/weebpal), you can find database dump named sample_data.sql.

Quick Installation

Import this file into new database.

Quick Installation

5. Now, you need to modify sites/default/default.settings.php file. Clone default.settings.php file, then rename it "settings.php"

Quick Installation

6. Open settings.php, locate the $database array and set proper credentials. Then move the $database code to the bottom of the file.

Quick Installation

                    $databases['default']['default'] = array (
                      'database' => 'databasename',
                      'username' => 'username',
                      'password' => 'password',
                      'prefix' => '',
                      'host' => 'localhost',
                      'port' => '3306',
                      'namespace' => 'Drupal\\Core\\Database\\Driver\\mysql',
                      'driver' => 'mysql',
                       );
                   $settings['install_profile'] = 'standard';

When using this installation, you are installing everything from our preview server. So don't forget to set proper values to access to your database: db name, db admin username, db admin password, host, etc.

7. Open the browser and visit your website with the prepopulated content & layout exactly like our Forum Plus Demo

Now, you can visit administrator site with the admin account admin/admin to delete the unnecessary contents and add the new ones.

How to install a WeebPal theme for Drupal developers

If you're an experienced Drupal user or if you want to build the theme from zero with only the basic appearance of Forum Plus Theme, find this guide in handy.

1. Install Drupal

1. Go to Drupal download page and download the latest version of Drupal 8.

Download Drupal 8

2. Extract and copy Drupal folder to your host and rename the directory (e.g: forum-plus)

Follow steps below to install a Drupal site only:

3. Access to database and create a new database with a name such as forum-plus.

Install theme package

4. Open browser and navigate to your website.

5. Choose language => click Save and continue button.

Install Drupal 8

6. Select Standard => click Save and continue button.

Install Drupal 8

7. Choose continue anyway => click link.

Install Drupal 8

8. Enter database parameters => click Save and continue button.

Install Drupal 8

9. Enter site information => click Save and continue button.

Install Drupal 8

10. Click Visit your new site and you will have a new site.

You can refer the guide from drupal.org to delve more details about drupal installation.

2. Install Forum Plus D8 Theme

  1. Extract Forum Plus D8 theme .ZIP file:
    • forum_plus_d8-8.1.5.zip

  2. Move this theme into your Drupal folder: /themes

  3. Navigate to Appearance > Choose Enable and set default Forum Plus theme

3. Install Required Modules

Now that you've enabled Forum Plus theme, you will install and enable the required modules (listed in the Module Requirements section) to customize and use them.

If you don't know how to install the contributed modules, this tutorial is an essential guide.

Cheat to install modules & theme:

  1. Extract forum_plus_d8-8.1.5.zip
  2. Open extracted folder, go to themes, modules and copy all folders inside (modules, themes)
  3. Paste them to your host, folder themes, modules

Note: See this guide to get more details about installation


Taxonomy configuration

Quick Information

  • Taxonomy: Taxonomy can be simply understood as category management using organizational keywords known in other systems as categories, tags or metadata. It allows you to connect, relate and classify your website's content. In Drupal, these terms are gathered within "vocabularies". The Taxonomy module allows you to create, manage and apply those vocabularies.
  • Vocabulary: for example product category, tag, provider name, ...
  • Term: the items in each vocabulary. For example: vocabulary product category has some terms: laptop, pc, mobile, tablet, camera, headphone, ...
  • For more information about taxonomy, please see: Organizing content with taxonomies

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Taxonomy to create vocabularies as the following:

Vocabulary

Then, add terms for each vocabulary

Step 2: Terms of Categories:

Taxonomy

Step 3: Terms of Sections:

Taxonomy

Step 3: Terms of Forums:

Taxonomy

Step 3: Terms of Tags:

Taxonomy

Note: See this guide to get more details about taxonomy configuration


Media configuration

Image Style Configuration

Image styles are the presets of image settings. Image styles are used to define how the images are shown.

Navigate to Configuration, In MEDIA area, click Image styles, then create image styles as the following:

Image Styles

Content type configuration

Modify Article type

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Content Type

Step 2: In Article row, click "Language settings" tabs, check field with following settings:

Article type

Article type

Step 3: In Article row, click "manage fields" link, Add "Category" field with following settings:

Article type

Step 4: Click Save and continue button, then click Save field settings button > Set following properties:

Step 5: Set properties for Category field

Article type

Step 6: Click Save Settings button

Step 7: In Article row, click "manage fields" link, Add "Section" field with following settings:

Article type

Step 8: Click Save and continue button, then click Save field settings button > Set following properties:

Step 9: Set properties for Section field

Article type

Step 10: Click Save Settings button

Step 11: Go to Manage display tab > Default tab, set following properties:

Article type

Step 12: Go to Manage display tab > Teaser tab, set following properties:

Article type

Step 13: Click Save button

Modify Forum topic type

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Content Type

Step 2: In Forum topic row, click "Language settings" tabs, check field with following settings:

Forum topic type

Step 2: In Article row, click "manage fields" link, find “Comments" field with following settings:

Forum topic type

Step 3: Click Save Settings button

Step 4: Go to Manage display tab > Default tab, set following properties:

Forum topic type

Step 5: Click Save button

Create Blog type

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Content Type

Step 2: Click Add Content Type link to create Blog type

Blog type

Step 3: Click Save content type button, then add following fields:

Blog type

Step 4: Set properties for Comments field

Blog type

Step 5: Set properties for Image field

Blog type

Step 6: Set properties for Tags field

Blog type

Step 7: Go to Manage form display tab , set following properties:

Blog type

Step 8: Go to Manage display tab > Default tab, set following properties:

Blog type

Step 9: Click Save button

Create FAQ type

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Content Type

Step 2: Click Add Content Type link to create FAQ type

FAQ type

Step 3: Click Save content type button.

Create Product type

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Content Type

Step 2: Click Add Content Type link to create Product type

Product type

Step 3: Click Save content type button, then add following fields:

Product type

Step 4: Set properties for Image field

Product type

Step 5: Set properties for Link field

Product type

Step 6: Click Save button

Create Homepage

Social Menu block

Front end Display

Search form block

1. Create Social Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab.

Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Social Menu block with following properties:

Social Menu block

Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

2. Configure Social Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Headline block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Social Menu click Place block link, set following properties

Social Menu block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Search form block

Front end Display

Search form block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Headline block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Search form click Place block link, set following properties

Search form

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Menu User account menu link

1. Create User account menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, find and click User account menu link

Step 2: Find Add link button , then click add Log out menu item

User account menu block

Step 3: Click Save button

2. Configure User account menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Headline block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find User account menu click Place block link, set following properties

User account menu block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Anonymous Menu link

1. Create Anonymous Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, find and click Anonymous Menu link

Step 2: Find Add link button , then click add Login menu item

Anonymous Menu

Anonymous Menu

Step 3: Click Save button

2. Configure Anonymous Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Headline block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Anonymous Menu click Place block link, set following properties

Anonymous Menu

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Categories Menu link

1. Create Categories Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, find and click Categories Menu link

Categories Menu

Categories Menu

Step 3: Click Save button

Find Add link button , then click add CMS menu item

Categories Menu

Find Add link button , then click add HTML menu item

Categories Menu

Find Add link button , then click add Marketing menu item

Categories Menu

Find Add link button , then click add PSD menu item

Categories Menu

Find Add link button , then click add Plugins menu item

Categories Menu

Find Add link button , then click add Wordpress menu item

Categories Menu

Find Add link button , then click add eCommerce menu item

Categories Menu

2. Configure Categories Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Sidebar first block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Categories Menu click Place block link, set following properties

Categories Menu

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Sections Menu link

1. Create Sections Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, find and click Sections Menu link

Sections Menu

Sections Menu

Step 3: Click Save button

Find Add link button , then click add Documentation menu item

Sections Menu

Find Add link button , then click add Graphic design menu item

Sections Menu

Find Add link button , then click add Themes menu item

Sections Menu

Find Add link button , then click add Web development menu item

Sections Menu

Find Add link button , then click add Web maintenance menu item

Sections Menu

Find Add link button , then click add Web services menu item

Sections Menu

2. Configure Sections Menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Sidebar first block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Sections Menu click Place block link, set following properties

Anonymous Menu

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Real time block

Front end Display

Real time block

1. Create Real time block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab.

Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Real time block with following properties:

Real time block

Step 3: Click Save button

This isn't refer to following HTML code, because it is Full HTML

2. Configure Real time block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Header block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Real time click Place block link, set following properties

Real time block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Welcome message block

Front end Display

Welcome message block

1. Create Welcome message block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab.

Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Welcome message block with following properties:

Welcome message block

Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

                    
Welcome to forum Plus

2. Configure Welcome message block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Welcome block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Welcome message click Place block link, set following properties

Welcome message block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Introduction block

Front end Display

Introduction block

1. Create Introduction block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab.

Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Introduction block with following properties:

Introduction block

Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

                    
If this is your first visit, be sure to check out the FAQ by clicking the link above. You may have to register before you can post click the register link above to proceed. To start viewing messages, select the forum that you want to visit from the selection below.

2. Configure Introduction block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Panel first block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Introduction click Place block link, set following properties

Welcome message block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Date and time formats

Configure Date and time formats

Step 1: Navigate to Configuration > Regional and language > Date and time formats link, click Add format, then create Forum Plus Date Format set with following settings:

Date and time formats

Step 2: Click Save format button.

New forum posts block

Front end Display

New forum posts

1. Create New forum posts block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, create New forum posts view with following settings:

New forum posts

Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields:

New forum posts

Step 3: Expand Advanced panel, at RELATIONSHIPS area, click Add to add relationship Content author

Step 4: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: User: Picture, User: Name, Content: Authored on

Step 5: Set properties for User: Picture

New forum posts

Step 6: Set properties for User: Name

New forum posts

Step 7: Set properties for Content: Authored on

New forum posts

Step 8: At FIELDS area, click Rearrange button and set following arrange

New forum posts

Step 9: Click Save to save view

2. Configure View: New forum posts block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: Find Sidebar first click Place block button

Step 3: Find New forum posts click Place block button and set following properites:

New forum posts

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Forum topic

Front end Display

Forum topic

Configure Forum topic

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Forums, click Add forum, Add container, to create topic as following settings:

Forum topic

Step 2: Click Save button.

Find Add container button , then click add Helps and Supports menu item

Forum topic

Find Add forum button , then click add Post installation menu item

Forum topic

Refer to following HTML code:

						
Post installation

Find Add forum button , then click add Before you start menu item

Forum topic

Refer to following HTML code:

						
Before you start

Find Add forum button , then click add Installing Drupal menu item

Forum topic

Refer to following HTML code:

						
Having problems installing Drupal? See the Installation Guide for more detailed information.

Find Add container button , then click add General Disscusions menu item

Forum topic

Find Add forum button , then click add General discussion menu item

Forum topic

Tags block

Front end Display

Tags block

1. Create Tags block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Tags view with following settings:

Tags block

Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields:

Tags block

Step 3: Click Save to save view

2. Configure View: Tags block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: Find Sidebar first click Place block button

Step 3: Find Tags click Place block button and set following properites:

Tags block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Get product block

Front end Display

Get product block

1. Create Get product block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Get product view with following settings:

Get product block

Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields:

Get product block

Step 3: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: Content: Image, Content: Link

Step 4: Set properties for Content: Image

Get product block

Step 5: Set properties for Content: Link

Get product block

Step 6: At FIELDS area, click Rearrange set following arrange:

Get product block

Step 7: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class:

Get product block

Step 8: Click Save to save view

Refer to following HTML code:

						{{ field_image }}

2. Configure View: Get product block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: Find Sidebar first click Place block button

Step 3: Find Get product click Place block button and set following properites:

Get product block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Active forum topics block

Front end Display

Active forum topics

1. Create Active forum topics view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Active forum topics view with following settings:

Active forum topics

Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields:

Active forum topics

Step 3: At FOOTER area, click Add button to add field Global: Text area with following properties:

Active forum topics

Step 4: Click Save to save view

Refer to following HTML code:

						More

2. Configure View: Active forum topics block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: Find Sidebar first click Place block button

Step 3: Find Active forum topics click Place block button and set following properites:

Active forum topics

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Recent topics block

Front end Display

Recent topics

1. Create Recent topics view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Recent topics view with following settings:

Recent topics

Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields:

Recent topics

Step 3: Expand Advanced panel, at RELATIONSHIPS area, click Add to add relationship Content author

Step 4: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: User: Picture, User: Name, Content: Authored on

Step 5: Set properties for User: Picture

Recent topics

Step 6: Set properties for User: Name

Recent topics

Step 7: Set properties for Content: Authored on

Recent topics

Step 8: At FIELDS area, click Rearrange set following arrange:

Recent topics

Step 8: At SORT CRITERIA area, click Add button and add file Last comment time set the following properties:

Recent topics

Step 9: Click Save to save view

2. Configure View: Recent topics block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout.

Step 2: Find Footer first click Place block button

Step 3: Find Recent topics click Place block button and set following properites:

Recent topics

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Links menu link

1. Create Links menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, click Add menu, then create Links view with following settings:

Links menu block

Step 2: Click Save button

2. Configure Links menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Footer second block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Links click Place block link, set following properties

Links menu block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

About us block

Front end Display

About us block

1. Create About us block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab.

Step 2: Click Add custom block link. Create About us block with following properties:

About us block

Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

						
We are a web development team with a concentration on open-source Content Management Systems (CMS), especially Drupal.

						
We provide web services from small products: Drupal themes, modules...

2. Configure View: About us block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: Find Footer third click Place block button

Step 3: Find About us click Place block button and set following properites:

About us block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Contact block

Front end Display

Contact block

1. Create Contact block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab.

Step 2: Click Add custom block link. Create Contact block with following properties:

Contact block

Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

						
(123) 123-4567

						7801 NW 15 Street

						Ste #CO32314 Doral, Florida 33126
[email protected]

2. Configure View: Contact block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: Find Footer fourth click Place block button

Step 3: Find Contact click Place block button and set following properites:

Contact block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Footer menu link

1. Create Footer menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, click Add menu, then create Footer Menu view with following settings:

Footer Menu block

Step 2: Click Save button

2. Configure Footer menu block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Footer block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Footer Menu click Place block link, set following properties

Footer Menu block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Copyright block

Front end Display

Copyright block

1. Create Copyright block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab.

Step 2: Click Add custom block link. Create Copyright block with following properties:

Copyright block

Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

						
Powered by Drupal. Designed by WeebPal Drupal Themes. Copyright © 2014. All Rights Reserved.

2. Configure View: Copyright block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: Find Footer click Place block button

Step 3: Find Copyright click Place block button and set following properites:

Copyright block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Main navigation link

1. Create Main navigation block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Menu, find and click Main navigation link

Main navigation

Step 2: Click Save button

Find Add link button , then click add Forums menu item

Main navigation

Find Add link button , then click add FAQ menu item

Main navigation

Find Add link button , then click add Articles menu item

Main navigation

Find Add link button , then click add Articles Teaser menu item

Main navigation

Find Add link button , then click add Three Columns menu item

Main navigation

Find Add link button , then click add Two Columns menu item

Main navigation

2. Configure Main navigation block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Primary menu block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Main navigation click Place block link, set following properties

Main navigation

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Create Subpages

Articles view

Front end Display

Articles

1. Create Articles view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Articles view with following settings:

Articles

Step 2: Click Continue and edit button. Next to below steps to set properties for following fields:

Articles

Step 3: At Display name area, set following properties:

Articles

Step 4: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: Content: Image, Content: Authored on, Content: Body, Content: Tags, Content: Link to Content, Comment Statistics: Comment count, Content statistics: Total views

Step 5: Set following properties for Content: Image

Articles

Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Authored on

Articles

Step 7: Set following properties for Content: Body

Articles

Step 7: Set following properties for Content: Tags

Articles

Step 8: Set following properties for Content: Link to Content

Articles

Step 9: Set following properties for Content statistics: Total views

Articles

Step 10: At FIELDS area, click Rearrange button and set following arrange

Articles

Step 11: At PAGER > Use pager area, click link

Articles

Step 12: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class

Articles

Step 13: Click Save button

2. Create Articles Teaser view

Stay open Articles view, click Add button add Page new.

Articles Teaser

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields:

Articles Teaser

Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties:

Articles Teaser

Step 3: At Title area, set following properties:

Articles Teaser

Step 4: At FORMAT show: Fields area, click Settings and set following properties:

Articles Teaser

Articles Teaser

Step 5: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties:

Articles Teaser

Step 6: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class

Articles Teaser

Step 7: Click Save button

Front end Display

Two Columns

3. Create Two Columns view

Stay open Articles view, click Add button add Page new.

Two Columns

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields:

Two Columns

Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties:

Two Columns

Step 3: At Title area, set following properties:

Two Columns

Step 4: At FORMAT format: Grid area, click Settings and set following properties:

Two Columns

Two Columns

Step 5: At FIELDS area, set properties for the following fields:

Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image

Two Columns

Step 7: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties:

Two Columns

Step 8: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class

Two Columns

Step 9: Click Save button

Front end Display

Three Columns

4. Create Three Columns view

Stay open Articles view, click Add button add Page new.

Three Columns

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields:

Three Columns

Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties:

Three Columns

Step 3: At Title area, set following properties:

Three Columns

Step 4: At FORMAT format: Grid area, click Settings and set following properties:

Three Columns

Three Columns

Step 5: At FIELDS area, set properties for the following fields:

Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image

Three Columns

Step 7: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties:

Three Columns

Step 8: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class

Three Columns

Step 9: Click Save button

Blogs view

Front end Display

Blogs

1. Create Blogs view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Blogs view with following settings:

Blogs

Step 2: Click Continue and edit button. Next to below steps to set properties for following fields:

Blogs

Step 3: At Display name area, set following properties:

Blogs

Step 4: Expand Advanced panel, at RELATIONSHIPS area, click Add to add relationship Content author

Step 5: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: Content: Image, User: Name, Content: Authored on, Content: Body, Content: Tags, Content: Link to Content, Comment Statistics: Comment count, Content statistics: Total views

Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image

Blogs

Step 7: Set following properties for User: Name

Blogs

Step 8: Set following properties for Content: Body

Blogs

Step 8: Set following properties for Content: Tags

Blogs

Step 9: Set following properties for Content: Link to Content

Blogs

Step 10: Set following properties for Content statistics: Total views

Blogs

Step 11: At FIELDS area, click Rearrange button and set following arrange

Blogs

Step 12: At PAGER > Use pager area, click link

Blogs

Step 13: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class

Blogs

Step 14: Click Save button

2. Create Blogs Teaser view

Stay open Blogs view, click Add button add Page new.

Blogs Teaser

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields:

Blogs Teasers

Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties:

Blogs Teaser

Step 3: At Title area, set following properties:

Blogs Teaser

Step 4: At FORMAT format: Unformatted list area, click Settings and set following properties:

Blogs Teaser

Step 5: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties:

Blogs Teaser

Step 6: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class

Blogs Teaser

Step 7: Click Save button

3. Create Two Columns view

Stay open Blogs view, click Add button add Page new.

Two Columns

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields:

Two Columns

Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties:

Two Columns

Step 3: At Title area, set following properties:

Two Columns

Step 4: At FORMAT format: Grid area, click Settings and set following properties:

Two Columns

Two Columns

Step 5: At FIELDS area, set properties for the following fields:

Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image

Two Columns

Step 7: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties:

Two Columns

Step 8: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class

Two Columns

Step 9: Click Save button

4. Create Three Columns view

Stay open Blogs view, click Add button add Page new.

Three Columns

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields:

Three Columns

Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties:

Three Columns

Step 3: At Title area, set following properties:

Three Columns

Step 4: At FORMAT format: Grid area, click Settings and set following properties:

Three Columns

Three Columns

Step 5: At FIELDS area, set properties for the following fields:

Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image

Three Columns

Step 7: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties:

Three Columns

Step 8: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class

Three Columns

Step 9: Click Save button

5. Create Blogs Default view

Stay open Blogs view, click Add button add Page new.

Blogs Default

Step 1: Next to steps below to set properties for the following fields:

Blogs Default

Step 2: At Display name area, set following properties:

Blogs Default

Step 3: At Title area, set following properties:

Blogs Default

Step 4: At FORMAT format: Grid area, click Settings and set following properties:

Blogs Default

Blogs Default

Step 5: At FIELDS area, set properties for the following fields:

Step 6: Set following properties for Content: Image

Blogs Default

Step 7: At PAGE SETTINGS > Path area, set the following properties:

Blogs Default

Step 8: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class

Blogs Default

Step 9: Click Save button

FAQ view

Front end Display

FAQ

Create FAQ view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create FAQ view with following settings:

FAQ

Step 2: Click Continue and edit button. Next to below steps to set properties for following fields:

FAQ

Step 3: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: Content: Body

Step 4: Set following properties for Content: Title

FAQ

Step 5: At Advanced > OTHER area, add CSS class

FAQ

Step 6: Click Save button

Recent Entities block

Front end Display

Recent Entities

1. Create Recent Entities view

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Views, click Add new view, then create Recent Entities view with following settings:

Recent Entities

Step 2: Click Save and edit button. Next to steps below to set properties for following fields:

Recent Entities

Step 3: Expand Advanced panel, at RELATIONSHIPS area, click Add to add relationship Content author

Step 4: At FIELDS area, click Add button to add fields: Content: Image, User: Name, Content: Authored on

Step 5: Set properties for Content: Image

Recent Entities

Step 6: Set properties for User: Name

Recent Entities

Step 7: Set properties for Content: Authored on

Recent Entities

Step 8: At FIELDS area. Click Rearrange button and set following properties:

Recent Entities

Step 9: Click Save block button.

2. Configure View: Recent Entities block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Blocks

Step 2: Find Sidebar first click Place block button

Step 3: Find Recent Entities click Place block button and set following properites:

Recent Entities

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Get In Touch block

Front end Display

Get In Touch block

1. Create Get In Touch block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab.

Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Get In Touch block with following properties:

Get In Touch block

Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

                    
Get in touch

					
Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum. Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste natus error sit voluptatem accusantium doloremque laudantium, totam rem aperiam, eaque ipsa quae ab illo inventore veritatis et quasi architecto .


					
Alexander Street. Vancouver, BC

					V6A 1E1 Canada

					012.345.6789

					012.345.6789
[email protected]

2. Configure Get In Touch block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Content block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Get In Touch click Place block link, set following properties

Get In Touch block

Step 4: Click Save block button.

Gmap block

Front end Display

Gmap block

1. Create Gmap block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout, click Custom block library tab.

Step 2: Click Add block link. Create Gmap block with following properties:

Gmap block

Step 3: Click Save button

Refer to following HTML code:

2. Configure Gmap block

Step 1: Navigate to Structure > Block layout

Step 2: At Gmap block, click Place block link.

Step 3: Find Gmap click Place block link, set following properties

Gmap block

Step 4: Click Save block button.


More Configurations

Site Information

In this section, you can change basic settings, such as the site name, slogan, e-mail address.

1. Log in to Administration site page by administrator account

2. Navigate to the Site Information page Configuration > System:Basic site setting

Site Information

3. Change site details from the view:

  1. Site name
  2. Slogan
  3. E-mail address
  4. Set Default Front page

4. Click on Save configuration to finish editing.

Appearance Settings

Step 1: Log into website by administrator account.

Step 2: Go to Appearance find Forum Plus 8.x, click on Settings and set following properites:

Appearance Settings

Step 3: Click on Save configuration button.

Get a 20% off coupon and be the first to receive exclusive offer, and important events from WeebPal.